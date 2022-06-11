e-Paper Get App

Indore: Temple coming in way of road construction

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
File Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The road development work from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura is being hampered due to a temple in Malharganj area. Indore Smart City, which is developing the road, is not getting space for installing drainage, water and cable lines.

Earlier, the corporation had removed several obstructions after taking the temple committee into confidence along with local residents. Now the matter is stuck due to Ramdwara near Gorakund Square.

Smart City officials on condition of anonymity said, “a portion of Ramdwara is coming on the way of the road. We have met members of the temple committee, but no solution has been reached. At present the work of making duct for the drainage line between Malharganj and Tori Corner road, Narmada supply line, cable line and power lines is incomplete because space is not available for it.”

article-image

