Indore: ​City lass to represent state at 'K-Pop India Competition'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

City lass Yashaswini Joshi has brought laurels to the city by winning 'K-Pop India Competition 2022' at the regional level in the vocal category.

Yashaswini, who was also regional winner of 2021 competition, will now represent the state at the national level of this competition.

Around 3000 participants from all over the country had participated in the competition, out of which one winner from each state was selected for the nationals.

Yashaswini is currently pursuing BTech in Computer Science.

The K-Pop India contest is being organised since 2013 and has grown over the years. K-Pop is a musical genre originating in South Korea that is characterised by a variety of audio-visual elements.

The Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), aims to build a cultural bridge between Korea and India, a nation that respects the rich culture, and proud heritage of religion.

They dedicate their centre as a leading organisation for cultural diplomacy between Korea and India. They along with their partners bring an opportunity to showcase Korean singing and dancing talents to people all over the country.