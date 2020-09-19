Indore: Tejaji Nagar TI misbehaved with me, alleges NRI

Indore: Tejaji Nagar TI RNS Bhadoriya allegedly misbehaved with an NRI when he reached the police station to GET AN UPDATE of his complaint on Friday evening. He was "not only beaten up by three policemen but his clothes were also removed" when he recorded the scene on his mobile. He has lodged a complaint with an official of DIG office demanding action against TI Bhadoriya for misbehaving with him. However, TI Bhadoriya denied the allegations and said that the NRI was instead misbehaving with him when he was told that his complaint was being looked into.

WHAT HAPPENED

Complainant Dilip Kumar Mangani told media persons that he resides in Spain and runs an apparel and electronics goods showroom there. He had bought a plot in Galaxy Park Township in Tejaji Nagar area in 2013 and left for Spain. He visited Indore in 2015 when he received the registration papers of the plot.

CUT TO 2020

Mangani said said after he returned to Indore a few days ago and wanted to construct a house on his plot he was told that his plot was mortgaged with the government. Mangani later contacted owner of the township Preetam Mata and his three partners. they told him to wait for a few more months to get possession of his plot. An enraged Mangani disagreed and lodged a complaint with the collector, DIG, SP and at Tejaji Nagar police station 15 days ago.

