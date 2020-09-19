Indore: Tejaji Nagar TI misbehaved with me, alleges NRI

Indore: Tejaji Nagar TI RNS Bhadoriya allegedly misbehaved with an NRI when he reached the police station to GET AN UPDATE of his complaint on Friday evening. He was "not only beaten up by three policemen but his clothes were also removed" when he recorded the scene on his mobile. He has lodged a complaint with an official of DIG office demanding action against TI Bhadoriya for misbehaving with him. However, TI Bhadoriya denied the allegations and said that the NRI was instead misbehaving with him when he was told that his complaint was being looked into.
WHAT HAPPENED
Complainant Dilip Kumar Mangani told media persons that he resides in Spain and runs an apparel and electronics goods showroom there. He had bought a plot in Galaxy Park Township in Tejaji Nagar area in 2013 and left for Spain. He visited Indore in 2015 when he received the registration papers of the plot.
CUT TO 2020
Mangani said said after he returned to Indore a few days ago and wanted to construct a house on his plot he was told that his plot was mortgaged with the government. Mangani later contacted owner of the township Preetam Mata and his three partners. they told him to wait for a few more months to get possession of his plot. An enraged Mangani disagreed and lodged a complaint with the collector, DIG, SP and at Tejaji Nagar police station 15 days ago.
MANGANI VERSION
He alleged that he went to Tejaji Nagar police station to find out the update of his complaint on Friday evening when the policemen told him to wait for some time. After two hours, he met TI RNS Bhadoriya and asked him about his complaint. Mangani alleged that TI Bhadoriya misbehaved with him and he started abusing him. Mangani had shot the video of the scene and was coming out of the cabin when TI allegedly held him from the back and snatched his mobile phone. Three other policemen reached the spot and thrashed Mangani and tore off his clothes. Mangani said he was scared of the incident and was released from the police station after three hours.
TI SAID...
TI Bhadoriya told Free Press over phone that all the allegations made by Mangani were false. Bhadoriya said Mangani was misbehaving with policemen when he was informed that his complaint is being investigated. The township owner Mata also lodged a complaint with the senior officials against Mangani, Bhadoriya said.
DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said, "The NRI didn’t meet me. Possibly, he submitted the written complaint to the office. I am getting information from my subordinates and the matter will be investigated.
