Leader should be selfless especially amid crisis, says Himanshu Rai, IIM Indore Director

Indore: As abrupt and brutal disruption by the Covid-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of our life, administrators are at the frontline to respond to this crisis and the accompanied uncertainty. Indian Institute of Management Indore conducted a webinar on “Leadership in Public Administration in Pandemic” on September 18.

V Srinivas (IAS, additional secretary, Government of India and DG, National Center for Good Governance) and IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai were the speakers for the webinar. Rai enumerated the importance of leadership during the crisis and how it is different from leadership in regular times. He described five meta-dimensions that can help individuals become successful leaders amidst crisis. These include Artfulness, Diplomacy, Detachedness, Fairmindedness and Sagacity.

“The artfulness to manage expectations and anticipate consequences can help a leader gain foresightedness. Similarly, a good leader needs to understand the difference between ‘listening to respond’ and ‘listening to understand’. This helps us separate our emotions from our judgement and instructs us to act only after due deliberation. It is also essential for a leader to be selfless and trustworthy, especially amidst a crisis. In such situations, it is essential to lead with example,” he said.