 Indore: Teenager Kills Self By Hanging
Indore: Teenager Kills Self By Hanging

The reason behind the extreme decision is yet not known.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Simrol police station area on Tuesday. The reason behind the extreme decision is yet not known. However, it is believed that he took the extreme step in a love affair-related problem as he had cut marks on his wrist.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ayush Maratha, a resident of Simrol. He lived with his maternal grandparents as his parents had passed away earlier. His maternal grandparents are also handicapped and went outside and he was alone when he took the extreme step. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Woman leans on wall, falls from 2nd floor, dies

A 30-year-old woman died after falling from the 2nd floor while she was leaning on an under-construction wall. The incident occurred on Monday and she was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. The Juni Indore police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

According to the Juni Indore police, the deceased was identified as Rekha, a resident of Pithampur who originally hailed from Rewa. The family members of the deceased said that Rekha was leaning on an under-construction wall on 2nd floor, the wall broke up and she fell to the ground. She sustained severe head injuries.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

