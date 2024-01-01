Indore: Teenage Girl Consumes Poison, Dies | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance at her place in Pardeshipura police station area on Saturday. She was found lying unconscious by her younger sister and was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The reason behind her extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered.

The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members. According to police, the deceased was identified as Himanshi, a resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta. Himanshi's cousin Shekhar said that Himanshi had left her studies during the lockdown after studying till Class IX, and she was to enrol for Class X from the next session.

Her father who is a contractor and mother who works in a sewing machine factory had gone to work leaving the two girls at home. After some time, the younger sister saw Himanshi lying unconscious. She immediately informed her family members and took Himanshi to hospital where doctors confirmed that she had consumed some poisonous substance.

The family members are unaware of why she committed suicide. It is said that there were some marriage proposals that had come for her which she had refused as she did not want to marry now. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.