Indore: Teen Killed In Road Accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy was killed and his two friends injured after his bike was hit by an unknown vehicle in Kshipra police station area on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred around 6 pm when they were returning home after work. They were taken to hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries. He sustained severe head injury. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sahil Sheikh, a resident of Nusrat Nagar in Dewas. He was a labourer and had come to the city for work. He was returning home with his friends Habib and Sonu when he met with the accident. The police initiated a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the accident occurred and will examine CCTV footages near the spot to identify the unknown vehicle.

Elderly man dies after bike hits him

A 75-year-old man was killed after his bicycle was hit by bike in Kanadia police station area. The accident occurred on Monday morning when he was returning from a salon after a haircut. He was only 500 metres away from his society when he met with the accident. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Prem Kumar Gupta, a resident of Gulmarg Parisar. He originally hailed from Shivpuri. His son is a software engineer in the city and he began to stay with his son. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.