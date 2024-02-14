Bhopal: Begum Parveen Sultana’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of classical vocalist Padma Bhushan Begum Parveen Sultana won the hearts of the audience at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Wednesday evening. It was part of the second-day of the eight-day event, organised by Bharat Bhavan to mark its 42th Foundation day .

Hame tum se Pyaar Kitna-fame singer Sultana began her performance with Vilambit and Drut Khayal songs in Raga Yaman. “It is not easy to sing at this age. It requires a lot of energy,” the 73-year-old singer said after performing the Khayal song. She also presented Drut Khyal in Raga Basant and Ram Bhajan like ‘na kachhu re Ram bina…’ which won a huge round of applause from the audience who were present in large numbers. Pt Mukun Raj Devrat accompanied her on tabla, Sriniwas Acharya on harmonium and Jahdav Sultana on vocal. Before the performance, Sultana addressed the audience and said her association with Bharat Bahwan is very long. “ I have performed here around 15 times and I got huge love and affection from the institution and audience as well. I am very thankful to all of you,” she said, adding that “ Bhopal is a city of scholars, poets, writers and shayars.

I feel very happy to perform here, especially before a young audience.” She further said that the Hindi of Bharat Bahwan staff is very good. “ They used pure Hindi. It took me two-three hours to read the invitation letter sent by them . Lekin padh kar bahot maza aata hai….” Art critic Vinay Upadhyay conducted the concert. Actor Nitish Bhardwaj was present at the event. Besides that, the event began with the performance of folk singers Roshan and Kanchan who presented Musadha songs. It was followed by the performance of Gautam kale.