Indore Teen Girl Hangs Self; Was Constantly Harassed By Two Miscreants

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl took her own life on Sunday night after allegedly being harassed by two men from Rewa.

According to police, the girl was a native of Rewa and was staying in Indore's Krishna Bagh Colony. She was found hanging in her room on Sunday night.

Her father, who works as a security guard in Anand Bazar, said that he called his daughter around 8 PM, but she didn't answer. He got worried and rushed home to find the door locked from the inside. He broke into the room and was shocked to see his daughter hanging from the ceiling.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Her father alleged that for the past two months, she had been receiving threatening calls from two men Sahil and Golu, who live in Rewa. The men were pressuring her to talk to them and threatening her with dire consequences if she refused. They even warned that they would ensure she never gets married and threatened to kill her. She blocked their numbers, but they continued the harassment.

He told police that as he belongs from Rewa, he visited there a few months ago when those men got his daughter's phone number and began harassing her. They complained to the police in Rewa but their pleas were not heard.

She had been living at home since the death of her mother three years ago. Her elder sister is married and lives in Nagpur.