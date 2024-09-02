 Indore Teen Girl Hangs Self; Was Constantly Harassed By Two Miscreants
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Teen Girl Hangs Self; Was Constantly Harassed By Two Miscreants

Indore Teen Girl Hangs Self; Was Constantly Harassed By Two Miscreants

Her father, who works as a security guard in Anand Bazar, said that he called his daughter around 8 PM, but she didn't answer.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl took her own life on Sunday night after allegedly being harassed by two men from Rewa.

According to police, the girl was a native of Rewa and was staying in Indore's Krishna Bagh Colony. She was found hanging in her room on Sunday night.

Her father, who works as a security guard in Anand Bazar, said that he called his daughter around 8 PM, but she didn't answer. He got worried and rushed home to find the door locked from the inside. He broke into the room and was shocked to see his daughter hanging from the ceiling.

Read Also
Youth Caught Sneaking Into Girlfriend’s Room Late Night; Beaten To Death By Her Family In Madhya...
article-image
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Her father alleged that for the past two months, she had been receiving threatening calls from two men Sahil and Golu, who live in Rewa. The men were pressuring her to talk to them and threatening her with dire consequences if she refused. They even warned that they would ensure she never gets married and threatened to kill her. She blocked their numbers, but they continued the harassment.

FPJ Shorts
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August
Mumbai: Tata Power Eases Electricity Connection Process For Ganeshotsav Pandals
Mumbai: Tata Power Eases Electricity Connection Process For Ganeshotsav Pandals
Hyundai Motor India Achieves 63,175 Units in Total Sales for August 2024
Hyundai Motor India Achieves 63,175 Units in Total Sales for August 2024
Read Also
Indore: Woman, Youth Lure Toddler, Abduct; While Parents Busy In Buying footwear
article-image

He told police that as he belongs from Rewa, he visited there a few months ago when those men got his daughter's phone number and began harassing her. They complained to the police in Rewa but their pleas were not heard.

She had been living at home since the death of her mother three years ago. Her elder sister is married and lives in Nagpur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Teen Girl Hangs Self; Was Constantly Harassed By Two Miscreants

Indore Teen Girl Hangs Self; Was Constantly Harassed By Two Miscreants

MP CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

MP CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

Zonal Officer, Inspector Face Music As Indore Mayor Conducts Early Morning Inspection To Oversee...

Zonal Officer, Inspector Face Music As Indore Mayor Conducts Early Morning Inspection To Oversee...

MP September 2 Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain In Betul, Indore, Ujjain & More

MP September 2 Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain In Betul, Indore, Ujjain & More

Grand Palanquin Procession Taken Out On 229th Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Death Anniversary In Indore;...

Grand Palanquin Procession Taken Out On 229th Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Death Anniversary In Indore;...