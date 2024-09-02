Indore: Woman, Youth Lure Toddler, Abduct; While Parents Busy In Buying footwear

Representative Image | Shutterstock

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and a woman were caught while fleeing after abducting a one-year-old child in the Pardesipura area, police said on Sunday.

The accused came in an e-rickshaw and were allegedly whisking away the child after luring him with a chocolate when his parents were busy buying footwear at a shop.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. According to Pardesipura police station staff, Shayana, a resident of Malwa Mill area has lodged a complaint that she along with her husband had gone to buy footwear for her at a shop near Malwa Mill Square on Saturday afternoon.

Their one-year-old child was playing at the shop when a youth and a woman came there in an e-rickshaw and were fleeing with the child when Shayana cried for help. Hearing her cries, her husband and the people of the area chased the e-rickshaw and caught the accused named Ayush and Rakhi.

The child was rescued from their clutches and they were later handed over to the police. The accused were booked under sections 137 (2), 62 and 3 (5) of BNS. ACP (Pardesipura) Narendra Singh Rawat informed Free Press that the woman and the youth told the police that they had no intention to kidnap the child.

The youth was in an inebriated condition and had mistakenly taken the child along. However, the investigation is on and the incident is being verified by the police. Information from the spot is also being gathered and their criminal record is also being gathered.