Indore: Tears Of Joy & Relief As Couple Gets  Back Abducted Child After 7-Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple's reunion with their two-month-old child after seven days brought them immense relief and joy on Saturday. When the mother finally held her baby in her arms, it brought tears of happiness, and the father too became emotional. The heart-wrenching incident began with the abduction of their infant from the Malwa Express on April 6. Umesh Ahirwar, along with his wife and their two-month-old, were on a journey from Katra to their hometown Chhatarpur by the Malwa Express on April 6.

However, tragedy struck late into the night when their baby went missing near Dabra in Gwalior. In a twist of fate on April 8, Amar Singh Chauhan of Mahu handed over the infant to the Indore Government Railway Police, (GRP) saying that he had found the boy from the train. However, later it was revealed during investigation that he along with his wife abducted the boy as the couple did not have a male child.

Simultaneously, the Gwalior GRP registered a case on April 11 against Amar Singh Chauhan, his wife Indu, and an accomplice, who were subsequently arrested in Indore and presented before the Gwalior court, where they were remanded to custody.

Following an investigation, the Child Welfare Committee and the Department of Women and Child Development in Indore conducted an inquiry into the matter on Friday and forwarded their recommendations to the collector.

Upon the collector’s approval, the committee issued directives to the GRP in both Indore and Gwalior. On Saturday afternoon, SI Mansharam Jhamre from the Gwalior GRP arrived at Sanjeevani Ashram to take custody of the child, who was then reunited with their parents. Meanwhile, Umesh and his family wasted no time after getting back their child and headed straight to the railway station and then boarded the Indore-Bilaspur train.

An emotional Umesh said that they had been quite distressed for the past seven days. They had been waiting all day at Sanjeevani Ashram just to catch a glimpse of their child, but due to government procedures, they were kept away from their baby. They spent the whole day meeting with the collector, GRP officials, and Sanjeevani Ashram, and slept at the railway station at night. Finally, with their son safely back in their arms, they were overcome with profound relief and joy.