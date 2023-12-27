Indore: Teachers Receive Patents For Anti-Malaria Medicines | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three teachers of Davv pharmaceutical department received two patents for anti-malaria medicines. Dr Love Kumar Soni, Dr Nidhi Gupta and Dr Gajanand Ingla received the patent for ‘New Anti-Malarial agents and intermediate for the same’ and ‘New Heterocyclic anti- malaria agents and intermediate for the same’.

Malaria is one of the most prevalent vector-borne infectious diseases and is mainly spread through protozoan parasites of the order Plasmodium. Only four types of Plasmodium parasites affect humans, of which the most dangerous is Plasmodium falciparum.

Many important steps have been taken to control malaria, the most effective of which is the discovery of new and important anti-malaria medicines. Anti-malarial drugs such as quinine and artemisinin are used to prevent malaria infection, but cases of drug resistance due to long- term use of these are becoming increasingly common.

Dr Soni, Dr Gupta and Dr Ingla have worked on the newly developed compounds 4-(3-phenoxybenzylideneamino)-5-(6-chloro-1H-benzimidazol-2-yl)-4H-1,2,4- triazole-3-thiol and 3-(3-mercapto-5-(6-methyl-1H-benzimidazol-2-yl)-4H-1,2,4-triazol-4-yl)-2-(4- isopropylphenyl)-thiazolidin-4-one, which have been found to be effective in the prevention of malaria caused by Plasmodium falciparum species.

The proof of its effectiveness is found in the result of the research, where this compound proved to be more effective and efficient than quinine already available in the market. Efforts are still going on in this direction to make these compounds more effective and efficient.