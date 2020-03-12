Indore: Tea stall owner stabbed to death by four youths

Indore: A man was stabbed to death by a group of youths following an argument in Juni Indore area on Wednesday. One of the accused had an argument with the deceased at his tea stall in the afternoon after that the accused along with three of his accomplices reached his tea stall in the evening and stabbed him to death. Four persons were identified and two of them were detained by the police.

The incident took place under Juni Indore Bridge around 5 pm. The deceased, identified as Mukesh Chouhan, was a resident of Bapu Nagar.

CSP Dishesh Agrawal said on Wednesday, tea-stall owner Mukesh was at his shop situated under Juni Indore Bridge when accused Sunny along with three accomplices reached there and started an argument. The situation turned worse and the accused stabbed Chouhan several times.

Chouhan was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died during treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that Chouhan had an argument with one of the accused in the afternoon at his tea stall. In the evening, the accused reached his stall again and stabbed him. The reason behind the incident is not known.

Two suspects have been detained by the police and they are being questioned. Accused Sonu is a resident of Bapu Nagar while other accused are from Azad Nagar area.

It is said that the victim was stabbed more than a dozen times and he received injuries on his abdomen and other parts of the body. Police are investigating the case. The body has been sent for post mortem examination and the further investigation is underway.

The police have examined the CCTVs installed near the spot of crime. Some suspects were seen fleeing from the spot in the CCTV after which police identified them.

After the incident, local people immediately informed the police. Police reached the spot but there was no arrangement of vehicle to take him to the hospital. Later, he was taken to the hospital in a loading rickshaw.

Juni Indore police station in-charge Devendra Kumar said that four persons--Sonu, Sagar, Sunny and Vijay-- were identified and they are being searched.