Indore: TAVR surgery carried out on 93-yr-old at Apollo Hospital

Indore: TAVR or TransAortic Valve Replacement, a minimally invasive surgical procedure, was successfully carried out on a 93-year old patient at Apollo Hospital, Indore despite numerous challenges due to the lockdown. The nonagenarian with severe breathlessness and inability to lie down was airlifted to Indore, where he was diagnosed with critical condition of severe stenosis of the aortic valve. The only alternative was a valve replacement that had to be carried out immediately. Open-heart valve replacement surgery was not an option due to age and co-existing health issues including a cardiac history with a by-pass surgery, angioplasty, and renal dysfunction.