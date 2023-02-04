Indore: Tandem cycles a hit with visitors at city zoo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ten two-seater cycles (tandem cycles) that have been kept at the city zoo are being lapped up by the visitors.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that Indore Zoo is spread over a large area, and the two-seater cycles are helping the visitors to roam around and enjoy the zoo on these cycles.

The charges for hiring these cycles have been kept at a minimum and since they are tandem cycles, it is a unique experience for the visitors.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that more than 1400 cycles were placed at more than 100 places in the city through AICTSL's My Bike app. Out of this, more than 1300 cycles are being operated by the citizens.

By downloading AICTSL's My Bike app from Play Store in mobile, anyone can take the bicycle from any place in the city by paying the prescribed registration fee, which is refundable.

After use, the cycle can be parked on the stand at any designated place. The cycles are also being used by the people during their morning walk, said officials.

