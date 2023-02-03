Indore: MGM Medical College gets Rs 192.24 crore for upgrading PG seats

MGM Medical College | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State government has given an administrative nod to give Rs 438.40 crore for the upgrading of the post graduate seats in four medical colleges including Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Rewa.

Out of these Rs 438.40 crores, highest Rs 192.24 crore has been approved for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore followed by Rs 100.66 crores for medical college in Jabalpur, Rs 82.68 crores for Rewa, and Rs 62.82 for Gwalior medical college.

According to MGM Medical College administration, the grant would be used for upgrading the PG seats as the college has got an increment of PG seats recently.

“The college has about 250 PG seats and four seats of super speciality courses. Out of Rs 192.24 crores, about Rs 147 crores would be used for infrastructure development while Rs 45 crores would be used for getting equipment,” Dean MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Informing about the proposed infrastructure development, Dr Dixit said that a new building of microbiology department, two new hostel blocks, one hostel at MTH Hospital, and an intern hostel at Harsola will be developed. The college will also develop a 200-bed trauma unit near the Cancer Hospital building.

College to get digital mammography machine

Along with getting much other equipment, the college has also planned to install the digital mammography machine in MY Hospital at the earliest. With this, the hospital will become the only government facility in the district to have the facility.

College crossed fingers to get PG seats in cardiology, emergency medicine

Amid the process to upgrade the seats, MGM Medical College administration has also crossed fingers for getting PG seats in cardiology and emergency medicine as a peer team of National Medical Commission (NMC) has recently inspected the facilities in the hospital for giving permission to the college for starting these courses.

Moreover, inspection for retaining the seats of PSM, surgery, and orthopedic departments has also taken place while the inspection of pathology, general medicine, psychiatry, and TB and Chest departments is due.

