Indore: Tamil Nadu MP gives Rs 1 lakh to 11-year-old rape survivor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DMK member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu DNV Senthilkumar S, on Thursday, gave monetary help of Rs 1 lakh to an 11-year-old rape survivor admitted to a private hospital. The patient has a genetic condition and will go through re-constructional surgery.

The Lok Sabha MP of Dharmapuri, in Tamil Nadu, told the media that he had learnt about the girl who was allegedly assaulted and raped by a man in her neighbourhood through the social media and decided to extend support to her and her family.

Denying there was any political reason for him extending monetary help to the tribal girl of Khargone, Senthilkumar said he had come to know that her parents were daily-wagers and were unable to bear the expenses. “I’m ready to take the family to Delhi and Tamil Nadu for her treatment if any further assistance is required,” he added.

The girl was allegedly assaulted and raped by her neighbour in Maheshwar on March 11. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and was arrested on the same day.

Dr Advait Prakash, the physician treating the girl, told the media that the girl was suffering from a recto-vaginal fistula with an abnormal connection developed between her rectum and vagina, in which gas or stool passes through her vagina.

“According to the girl’s medical records, she had a fistula when she was six months old and underwent surgery. Her condition is stable and we’re trying to cure the infection and, later, reconstruct the passage through multiple surgeries,” he told the media.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:01 AM IST