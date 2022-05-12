Bhopal: Water cannons used to stop YC, Congress workers from marching to CM House

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress national president Shrinivas BV was among about 60 Congress leaders and activists who were detained during a protest in the state capital city on Thursday. The protesters were marching to gherao the CM House to protest against inflation, unemployment and other issues.

The Youth Congress activists led by Shrinivas, senior Congress leaders Arun Yadav, Kamleshwar Patel, Youth Congress state president Vikrant Bhuria and others defied police officers’ instructions and tried to climb the barricades put up near Red Cross Hospital square. Police had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Shrut Kirti Somavanshi said police detained 60 Congress leaders and workers. They were let off later, he added. Somavanshi denied that police used lathi-charge against the protesters

Calling the protest ‘Yuva Shankhnad’ the activists had put up posters and banners at various points in the city mainly link road no. 1.

Youth Congress activists during a rally to protest against unemployment and inflation, in Bhopal, Thursday | FP

Earlier, addressing the activists, state Congress president Kamal Nath said inflation, unemployment, atrocities against tribals, corruption etc were hallmarks of the BJP government. He said BJP has police, money and administration to use against the Opposition, but it won’t be able to muzzle the voice of the Opposition.

He made an appeal to the youths to continue to fight against, what he said, misrule of the BJP government whether it was on streets or on social media.

Others present on the dais include leader of opposition Govind Singh, former leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, former union Minister Suresh Pachouri, MLA Vipin Wankhede etc.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:11 PM IST