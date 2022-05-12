Bhopal: OBC reservation; CM Chouhan asks party leaders to expose Congress in public across state for its sin

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a dig at the Opposition Congress for, what he said, committing a sin of getting stalled process of OBC reservation in ensuing panchayat elections chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an appeal to party workers on Thursday to expose Congress in public across the state.

He was addressing a meeting of BJP leaders at the state BJP office.

State BJP president VD Sharma and general secretary (organisation) Hitanand Sharma also addressed the party leaders.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s order on panchayat elections without reservation and cancellation of his foreign trip, Chouhan said, “We will work to move forward by creating a history of victory with full confidence, giving justice to OBCs and all other sections of the society.”

He said the party would give 27% tickets to the OBC members to do justice to them.

On the court battle he said, “We made sincere efforts for the OBC category. We made an OBC commission. The commission went from village to village and prepared a complete report. We asked for the report and submitted it to the Supreme Court. Our case is completely different from Maharashtra.”

He said the party leaders would apprise people of the Congress’ sin and BJP’s efforts in every district on Friday through media.

Chouhan said, “We were prepared to face elections in the field but Congress went to the court fearing defeat and committed such a big sin that reservation to the OBC in the panchayat elections was stalled.”

He said three chief ministers from OBC were given to the state by BJP, not Congress. The latter didn’t allow any OBC member to become chief minister.

He said, “We are presenting our side before the Supreme Court. We have gone for the modification (of the SC order) and made full preparations for it. At the same time, we will make complete preparations for the elections too as justice will be done to the OBC in any case.”

He made an appeal to party leaders and workers to start working immediately for the panchayat and civic body elections, to connect to the beneficiaries of government schemes, social workers and others.

