 Indore Talent Lends Script Brilliance To ‘Ghich Pich’
Indore Talent Lends Script Brilliance To ‘Ghich Pich’

Family Saga Wins Praise In India And Gears Up For Melbourne Film Fest Next Month

Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
Indore Talent Lends Script Brilliance To ‘Ghich Pich’; Family Saga Wins Praise In India And Gears Up For Melbourne Film Fest Next Month | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s creative spirit has once again found the national spotlight. Harsh Parashar, a writer and script consultant from the city, has made a remarkable entry into cinema with Ghich Pich, a debut family entertainer directed by Chandigarh-born filmmaker Ankur Singla.

Released across 60 screens in India, the film is already receiving positive reviews and is now set to travel overseas, where it will be showcased at the prestigious Melbourne Film Festival next month.

Parashar joined the project in 2022, working on the script’s pacing, dialogues and additional writing alongside co-writer Karmaditya Bagga. “My role was to refine the script, sharpen the dialogues and bring new perspectives. Seeing it reach theatres and now Melbourne is truly fulfilling,” he said.

Reflecting on the experience, Parashar emphasised the importance of collaboration in writing. “When multiple voices are involved, the story feels authentic. Characters must sound real and distinct—that is the true craft of storytelling,” he noted.

Beyond films, Parashar has an active theatre background with performances at Mumbai’s NCPA and Bengaluru’s Rangashankara. His next creative pursuit is a play he hopes to stage soon in Indore and Delhi, furthering his journey from local stages to global platforms.

