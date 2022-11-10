Indore: Take 1st year exam as private student and get regular admission next year

Representative image | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Missed the chance of securing admission in institutions of higher learning? Don’t worry. Take admission in undergraduate or postgraduate courses in distant or non-collegiate (private) mode this year and opt for regular mode next year. Sounds good? Here is good news for you. That’s a reality.

The department of higher education (DHE) has offered this option to students who could not get regular admission this year. The students were worried that, if they take admission in private or distant mode, they will have to complete their degree course in the same mode.

The DHE cleared the air over this through a letter stating that UG aspirants who could not secure first-year or PG aspirants who could not secure admission to the first semester in the 2022-’23 session should opt for distant or private mode this year and can try their luck for the regular mode next year.

The admission process for first-year undergraduate and postgraduate first semester in colleges across the state was completed on August 31. In the 2022-’23 session, a total of 558,789 students took admission in the undergraduate first year and postgraduate first semester. Similarly, for admission to universities, the admission process was conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted from July 15 to September 11. Not all students who took CUET are going to get admission to the university.

Those missed out on the chance and others can take admission to Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University through online applications till November 15. Similarly, by participating in the admission process of Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU), Bhopal, students can get admission in the distant mode. After passing the examination of the first year/second year and postgraduate second semester through distance education or private student, in the next session, in case of vacancy in government/government colleges, students can take admission in the regular mode.