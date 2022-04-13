Indore: Swaraj Yatras taken out from 75 squares of Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 75 Swaraj Yatras were taken out from the 75 different squares of the city to commemorate the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, in Indore on Wednesday.

The yatra was organised under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava. The yatra was started simultaneously from 75 squares of the city in the form of a bike rally at 8:30am.

The participants of the rally were carrying the national flag in their hand. Doctors, CAs, CSs, lawyers, doctors, teachers, traders and industrialists of the city participated in the Yatra. Later, all the yatras gathered at Chiman Bagh ground in the city at 9:30 am.

After that a one-hour long program was also orgainsed to mark the occasion.

Former vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Central University, Dr Kuldeep Singh addressed the gathering of over 5000 people on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said that India got independence after 1000 years of slavery.

