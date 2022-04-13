Indore: Respite from rising temperature, thanks to cloudy weather

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather accompanied by winds offered residents much-needed relief from the scorching heat on Tuesday as the temperature decreased by two degrees Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Monday.

Moreover, the weathermen forecast relief for the people on Wednesday too, thanks to the cyclonic circulation prevailing over East Uttar Pradesh.

“The cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. Under the influence of the circulation, maximum temperatures have fallen by about 2-3 degrees Celsius over parts of Rajasthan, West MP, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and West UP during the past 24-hours. As a result heat wave has abated from all these regions. Although, heatwave conditions have been observed in some parts of East MP,” officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said.

Due to the cloudy weather, the night temperature remained high. Winds blew at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour in the city.

He said the change in the weather was temporary and the night temperature might increase due to the cloudy weather. The weather will remain the same for one more day after which moisture incursion will deplete and temperatures will rise.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius which was normal while the night temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

Temperature dropped to normal after 16 days

The day temperature has dropped to normal temperature after 16 days as it was recorded at normal on March 26. The temperature was rising since then and reached a maximum of 42.7 degrees Celsius in the first week of this month.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:41 AM IST