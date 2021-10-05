e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:08 AM IST

Indore: Surge in Covid cases again: Nine positive on October 3—five from Mhow, one from Pithampur

Three patients from Khandwa admitted to the city’s MRTB Hospital.
Staff Reporter
Representational picture

Indore: A sudden surge in Covid-19 cases has sent city officials into a tizzy once again as nine patients tested positive on Sunday. However, it was a relief for the citizens as no patient out of those nine belonged to Indore. According to health officials, five of the patients who tested positive are from Mhow who were in contact with the army officials and their family members who were found positive a few days ago.

“Five out of nine were from Mhow, while one was from Eicher Square, in Pithampur. Three patients are admitted to MRTB Hospital in Indore, but they belong to Khandwa. Earlier, they were found positive in rapid tests and were referred from Khandwa to Indore. Later, they were found positive in the RTPCR test, as well,” health officials said.

The city has been witnessing sudden fluctuations in Covid cases frequently as no positive cases were found on October 1, but it suddenly increased to nine on October 3. A similar situation prevailed 10 days ago, too, as no case was found positive on September 20, but it increased to 32 on September 24.

No deaths reported

  • The total number of positive patients reached 153,175 in the city

  • No death was reported, so, total number of deaths is 1,391, so far

  • A total of 53 patients are under treatment in various city hospitals

Active cases again cross 50 mark

  • No. of active cases in city rose again to over 50

  • It had dropped to 49 on Oct 2 after Sept 21

  • But the number again spiked up to 53 on Oct 3

  • On Sept 24, the number increased from 19 to 59

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:08 AM IST
