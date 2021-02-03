Indore: Covid-19 situation prompts DHE to cancel PG first, third sem exams

Indore

Though Covid-19 cases ​have come down, Department of Higher Education (DHE) has not allowed ​the holding of first and third semester examinations of post-graduate courses as educational institutions and students are still ​not ​prepared for exams.

“Physiologically students are not ready for examinations. Plus, educational institutions are also not prepared for exams​, ​so DHE has allowed promotion of students to next semester on the basis of internal exam marks and marks of ​the previous semester,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat.

It is to be noted that the DHE on Monday had issued instructions for ​holding of first, second and third year examination of undergraduate courses and second and fourth semester examination of post-graduate courses.

However, like session 2019-20, it allowed post-graduate students of first and third semester ​to be promoted to ​the next semester on the basis of their performance in internal exams and previous semester exams.

The students will have to complete their practical work, session work, internal assessment/ assignment while being at home. This work will be considered as their internal exams.

DHE stated that for regular postgraduate first semester students, marks of should be awarded considering internal marks as the base marks. The complete 100 per cent assessment should be done on basis of internal marks. Answer sheets of internal exams will be maintained in colleges as per the rules of the university concerned.

In the case of first semester private students also, the assignment should be taken from them. Taking assignment marks as base marks, they should be awarded marks in the first semester.

For regular postgraduate third semester students, marks should be awarded considering internal marks of ​the ​current semester and marks of previous semester. 50 per cent weightage, each, should be given to internal marks and pervious semester marks for preparing results of third semester.

In the case of private students, the assignment should be taken from them. Considering 50 per cent marks of assignment remaining 50 per cent previous semester marks, students should be awarded marks in the third semester.

Colleges to demand additional funds

Colleges are going to demand additional funds for ​conducting ​of exams as DHE has directed universities to increase exam centres for implementation of Covid-19 norms. Social distancing norm has to be implemented at exam centres during ​the ​conduct of UG first, second and third​-​year exams and PG second and fourth exams. So universities have been told to increase exam centres. As more resources have been to be deployed following increase of exam halls for social distancing norms, the colleges are going to demand additional funds from colleges, said Private College Association president Dr Rajeev Jhalani.

Take note: UG first, second and third-year exams are to be conducted in April and May and PG second and fourth-semester exams in June.