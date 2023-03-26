Indore: Super Speciality Hospital inspected for NABH certification 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-member peer team of the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) completed its three-day inspection at Super Speciality Hospital for inspecting the facilities to give it the prestigious NABH certification.

The assessors reached the Super Speciality Hospital on March 24 and continued the inspection on the 670-point checklist for three days.

If everything goes right, Super Speciality Hospital will become the only government health institution to have the national-level certification intended to improve healthcare quality and patients’ safety at public and private hospitals, with the standards being recognized at par with other global healthcare accreditation standards.

The hospital administration had applied for the certification on 150 beds of the hospital, last year, over which the team members checked the required facilities for the certification.

According to hospital administration, assessors of NABH from Vadodara, Chennai, Anand, and Tadong had visited the facilities. The team talked to nursing staff and doctors, checked the head count, equipment, cleanliness, patients’ safety and security, and also the ways to ease communication with the patients.

Meanwhile, the Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We had applied for the prestigious certification with an aim to provide better facilities to patients. The assessment has been done and the assessors have expressed their satisfaction with the facilities.”

He said that they are keeping their fingers crossed and hope to get the certification with none or merely one or two compliances necessary. The Dean also added that the number of beds would be increased after getting the initial accreditation.

After getting the certification, the hospital will get 25 per cent more funds under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and will come under CGHS by default.