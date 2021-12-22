Indore: Sunny weather gives relief from biting cold

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of the city on Wednesday experienced a relief from the shivering cold as the night temperature increased by two degrees celsius in comparison to Tuesday. The day started misty as the visibility was dropped to 1500 metres.

Later, the sky turned clear with bright sunlight that gave respite to residents from four-long cold winds sweeping the city. The residents enjoyed pleasant weather as heavy rush was seen on city roads after three to four days.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature at 9.6 degrees Celsius was seven degrees below normal. Morning and evening humidity was 66 percent and 53 percent respectively.

On Tuesday, the city's day temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees below normal.

“On Wednesday, the weather turned pleasant due to the clear sky. Similar conditions will prevail for the next couple of days. The day and night temperature will increase,” a met department official said.

Department officials, however, cautioned that weather could take another U-turn in the next few days if northern parts of the country receive fresh snowfall.

ALSO READ Indore: Liquor shop salesman dies in firing while making video for social media

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 05:37 PM IST