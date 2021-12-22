Indore: Liquor shop salesman dies in firing while making video for social media

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A liquor shop salesman has died in an accidentally fired bullet while making a video for social media.

The incident occurred at the shop located in Chhoti Khajrani, Patanipura locality in the city on Wednesday morning.

The man who died was identified as Sushil (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He had come a few months ago. He used to live in a room behind the wine shop.

According to reports, the bullet was fired during cleaning of the rifle. The salesmen were making the video along with the rifle to upload it on social media.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy.

Police station in charge, Pankaj Dwivedi said that in the preliminary investigation, it came to notice that the fellow salesman of the deceased, Manish was cleaning the rifle. As soon as he put the rifle down, a bullet was fired from it and hit Susil. He died on the spot. There were three persons including Manish and Susil at the spot. The interrogation of Manish and one other person who was present there was on, Dwivedi added.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 05:09 PM IST