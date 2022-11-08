Indore: Sumit, Valluri Ajay Babu, Ranjit Desai, Sheetal are best lifters

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the youth, junior, senior men's and women's weightlifting competition held under the joint aegis of Shri Ram Sports Group, the players performed brilliantly.In their respective groups, Sumit Kumar Rajput - 61 kg Youth best lifter ,Junior Best Lifter Valluri, Ajay Babu - 81kg Senior Best Lifter,Ranjit Desai in 67 kg and Sheetal Rajput was the best lifter in the women's category adjudged.

The Prize Distribution function held in the presence of Vinay Pingle and Rupesh Pal, Ravi Sharma, CB Holkar, Rajesh Udawat, Dinesh Songra, Mahesh Joshi, Pushpendra Patidar, Kalu Gagore, Pandit Lokesh Sharma, Ratnesh G Pal, Guddu Kumayu and Yograj Patidar The program was conducted by Shailendra Joshi and thanks were given by Dr Sharad Nagar.