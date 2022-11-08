e-Paper Get App
Indore: Sumit, Valluri Ajay Babu, Ranjit Desai, Sheetal are best lifters

The program was conducted by Shailendra Joshi and thanks were given by Dr Sharad Nagar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 12:59 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the youth, junior, senior men's and women's weightlifting competition held under the joint aegis of Shri Ram Sports Group, the players performed brilliantly.In their respective groups, Sumit Kumar Rajput - 61 kg Youth best lifter ,Junior Best Lifter Valluri, Ajay Babu - 81kg Senior Best Lifter,Ranjit Desai in  67 kg and  Sheetal Rajput was the best lifter in the women's category adjudged.

The Prize Distribution function held in the presence of Vinay Pingle and Rupesh Pal, Ravi Sharma, CB Holkar, Rajesh Udawat, Dinesh Songra, Mahesh Joshi, Pushpendra Patidar, Kalu Gagore, Pandit Lokesh Sharma, Ratnesh G Pal, Guddu Kumayu and Yograj Patidar The program was conducted by Shailendra Joshi and thanks were given by Dr Sharad Nagar.

