Indore suicide case: After husband, woman dies during treatment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple reportedly consumed a poisonous substance at their residence on Tuesday night. The man died in the night, while his wife died during treatment at a city hospital on Wednesday morning. They got married just eight months ago. A suicide note was recovered from the spot, but they did not mention the reason for their suicide. They wrote in the note to dress them as bride and groom.

Monu Gupta, 30, a resident of Ayushman Apartment, in Singapore Green View Town, and his wife Anjali, 28, were found lying on the floor in their flat by the residents and the police were later informed. They were taken to hospital, where Monu died within a few hours, while Anjali died during treatment around 5 am. The couple was employees of a private bank in the city.

Lasudia police station-in-charge Indramani Patel said Monu and Anjali hailed from Rewa. Monu was staying in the Azad Nagar area, while Anajali was staying in Betma for a few years. They got married in April and, since then, they had been staying in a flat where they consumed poison.

According to Patel, a suicide note was recovered from the spot in which they mentioned that they had taken such an extreme step over some personnel problem. They also mentioned that they should be dressed as bride and groom.

The police are taking down the statements of their family members and are trying to establish the reason behind their suicide.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:53 AM IST