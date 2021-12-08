Madhya Pradesh: Model code of conduct comes into effect ahead of polls

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): After a wait of two years, State Election Commission announced dates of three-tier Panchayat Elections. Following the announcement, model code of conduct has come into effect in rural areas.

The entire local administration is busy preparing for Panchayat Elections to be held on February 16, during the third phase, in 48 panchayats of Janpad Panchayat Bagh. The process for panchayat elections would begin with notification for panchayat elections on December 13.

Giving details, Block Officer and Tappa office in-charge GS Rawat said that three branches have been established at block level, Nodge Branch, Permission Branch and Complaint Branch. Election-related work plans are being executed by appointing employees.

The model code of conduct would remain in force in rural areas till results are declared. Although the Panchayat elections which are held on the non-party basis, the code of the conduct will apply to all political parties and candidates, along with the government department employees and office-bearers of the three-tier panchayat.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:49 PM IST