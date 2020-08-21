Indore: Suggest slogan to IMC for Swacch survey-2021 & win Rs 51,000

Indore: A day after Indore was adjudged cleanest city for the fourth time in a row, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday began preparation for Swachh Survekshan-2021.

For encouraging Indoreans to work for the goal of clinching cleanest city tag for the fifth time, the IMC decided to get a slogan first.

In fact, the IMC has organised a contest for tag line (slogan) making. It has invited slogans online from residents offering prize money to the winners.

There are three prizes. The winner will get Rs 51000 whereas the first runner and second runner up will get Rs 31000 and Rs 21000 respectively.