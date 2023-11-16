Indore: Sub-inspector’s Son Hangs Self, Dies | IANS (Representational Pic)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling at his place in Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on Tuesday night. The reason behind her extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from his place. He had celebrated Bhai Dooj festival at his aunt's place in the afternoon and he had come to his place around 4 pm. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the man was identified as Amit Dhurve, a resident of Bicholi Hapsi area. He had hanged himself in the hall of his house. Amit’s brother Ajeet said that Amit worked in a furniture shop and left his job around 2 months ago. His father is sub-inspector in GRP Line who was paralysed about two months ago. Amit along with his family members had gone to his aunt’s place in Vijay Nagar area to celebrate Bhai Dooj. Amit had come to his house around 4 pm and his brother Ajeet had gone for some work to Ujjain. When Ajeet returned, he found Amit hanging in the hall of the house. The other family members were sleeping in their rooms. The family members are unaware of the reason behind his extreme step to end life. The police initiated an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

