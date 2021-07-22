Indore: Students underwent disciplinary action in any institute ineligible for admission in DAVV

Indore: Students against whom disciplinary action has been taken at any institution will not be eligible for admission in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, a Grade A+ accredited university.

This revelation was made by DAVV in its common entrance test (CET) information bulletin.

The bulletin says that an applicant convicted by the court of law in India or outside or one against whom cases are being tried in the court/s or challan has been presented or have verifiable allegations against them concerning misbehavior/beating of students/officers/employees would not be considered for admission.

The university also said that candidates who have involved in ragging will also not be eligible for admission.

A full time government employee/non-government employee cannot take admission in programs offered during working hours. However, they can take admission in programs offered after regular working hours. For the same they will have to produce a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer.

Registrations for common entrance test (CET), a gateway to as many as 41 courses – mainly professional programmes – started is currently underway. The online registration window will remain open till August 9.

CET-2021 will be conducted on August 31 for filling as many as 2515 seats lying vacant in 41 courses offered by a dozen teaching departments.

The courses have been divided into three groups viz Group A, Group B and Group C.

There are 1145 seats in Group A whereas Group B and Group C consists of 830 and 540 seats respectively.

CET is a national level exams which is conducted in different cities across the country.

Centres for CET have been setup in 22 cities in the country. Total eight centres have been setup outside the state. They are in New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kota, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kolkata, Raipur, and Bilaspur.

The centres in MP are setup in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Satna, Khandwa, Jhabua, Ratlam, Khargone, Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Dhar, and Sagar.