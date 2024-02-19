Indore: Students Gherao Collectorate, Demand To Halt Appointments Under Controversial Patwari Recruitment Exam (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of students of National Educated Youth Union surrounded the Indore Collectorate on Monday over state general administration dept's clean chit to controversial result of patwari recruitment exam. They have demanded to immediately halt the appointments of the selected candidates, a fresh probe into the matter among other demands.

The students sat with placards outside the collectorate and raised slogans against the administration.

The protest comes a few days after the appointment letters were issued to the selected candidates of irregularity-marred patwari recruitment exam.

The NEYU4INDIA also shared the video on X formerly Twitter.

After hours of protest, at 1 pm, the Joint Collector, who arrived to accept a memorandum, was compelled to go back amidst slogans. The protesting students assert that the memorandum will be handed over to Collector Asheesh Singh. Heavy police force is deployed at the scene.

The 13 demands presented in the demonstration include:

1. Immediate halt to the decision of the government to appoint candidates based on the announced results of the Patwari examination.

2. Public release of the Verma Inquiry Committee's report.

3. Formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh for a fresh investigation into the Patwari exam scandal.

4. Recruitment for 2000 vacancies of Sub-Inspectors in the MP Police force.

5. Release of the calendar for filling all vacant positions in exams conducted by ESB, including Mandi Inspector, Labor Inspector, Female Supervisor, and others.

6. Immediate implementation of the anti-copying law made by the central government in Madhya Pradesh.

7. Conducting ESB exams through reputable companies such as TCS.

8. Declaration of results for the stalled MP Constable and ESB exams and subsequent appointments.

9. Increase in the number of positions in the State Service Exam 2024 to 500.

10. Granting a 90-day extension for the demands of candidates in the State Service Main Exam 2023.

11. Resolution of the OBC reservation case, concluding the 87-13 formula, and releasing results with 100% transparency.

12. Announcement of teacher recruitment notifications for Class 1 and notifications for Class 2 and 3 in 2023.

13. Granting 100% salary to newly appointed employees.

The students vow to continue their protest until their demands are addressed by the authorities.