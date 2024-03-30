Indore: Students Should Make Documentaries On Rural Areas, Says Nadda

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) director Prof Jagat Bhushan Nadda called on students who go to rural areas to make documentaries to integrate what they have learnt there with their modern-day learning.

“Social marketing is the most difficult kind of marketing as one cannot give any assurances about the amount of change that might happen. However, when organising film festivals one keeps in mind the possibility of triggering off a few of the audience members into deep thinking and moving in a new direction,” he said addressing the concluding day of the three-day educational film festival.

The festival was organised by CEC at the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, environmentalist Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe said that students should be taken into the jungles, wetlands etc to teach them about nature and how to observe nature. “Documentaries about environmental issues should be screened in towns and villages to create awareness and bring change,” he added.

He said that land is being reclaimed for housing by destroying forests and filling up lakes and other water bodies. “The need of the hour is to now convert barren lands into water bodies to sustain the present and future need for water,” he added.

He urged film-makers and students in the audience to make documentaries on social issues to focus light on them and create awareness among the citizens.

Congratulating the awardees for their creations, DAVV Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that the documentaries were not just movies but were the sharing of knowledge through story-telling. “This is the best way possible to connect with learners,” she said.

Mentioning the New Education Policy (NEP), she said that value-based knowledge and content-based knowledge could be given to the people through educational films.

While registrar Ajay Verma said that DAVV is ready to host educational film festival in the future too, festival secretary Dr Chandan Gupta proposed the vote of thanks.

Awards and citations were given in different categories to the 19 films that were screened during the festival.