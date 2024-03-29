Indore: Catholics Remembers Jesus’s Sacrifice & Forgiveness On Good Friday

A procession was taken out in the city on Good Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Catholic community in Indore observed Good Friday with worship of Holy Way of the Cross was worshiped at the Grotto of Our Lady in Palasia. The day is observed commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

In all the Catholic churches of Indore, the Passion of Lord Jesus Christ (Journey to the Holy Cross) and death were remembered as per their convenience between 01:30 to 02:30 pm.

A procession was taken out at Holy Spirit Church, Palada. Catholic community devoutly participated in the Way of the Cross and prayer.

The day on which Lord Jesus was crucified and Lord Jesus sacrificed his life for the salvation of mankind was Friday and in its memory Good Friday is celebrated. On Good Friday, Lord Jesus offered his life to God on the cross. Although he was innocent, he was hanged on the cross as punishment.

Father Antony Swamy SVD said, “After becoming an adult, Lord Jesus always gave the message of humanity and peace to the people.” However, some religious scholars accused him of contempt of religion and sentenced him to death.

“He did not blame those who punished him but said, 'O God, forgive them, because they do not know what they are doing’,” Swamy added.