Indore News: Man Arrested For Duping Woman On Pretext Of Providing Plot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 8.46 lakh on the pretext of providing her a plot in the Lasudia area at a cheap rate, officials said on Friday. The accused had taken the money through online transactions and in cash. Further investigations are underway.

Additional DCP Amrendra Singh said that the accused accepted Rs 8.46 lakh from the complainant but neither provided the promised plot nor returned the money.

The complainant, Varsha Nair, a resident of the Lasudia area, stated in her complaint that Goldy Rathore, a resident of Shikshak Nagar, had offered her a 2,380-square-foot plot in Scheme 78 at a low price and took the amount as an advance payment. After receiving the money, the accused allegedly avoided completing the transaction and eventually stopped communicating with her.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC. During the investigation, Rathore was taken into custody, and further legal action is being initiated against him. It is also reported that the accused is associated with a political party.