MP News: Indore, Bhopal Fail To Stop Drug Abuse

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of several districts has been poor in terms of implementing various schemes launched by the government.

It came to light on Wednesday when Chief Secretary Anurag Jain held a meeting over the follow-up of the collector-commissioner conference held in October last year.

In a fresh review of law and order, it was exposed that the performance of Alirajpur, Betul, Bhopal, Damoh, Datia, Indore, Katni, Khandwa, Mandla, Raisen, Satna, Ujjain, and Umaria in connection with drug abuse prevention.

Not a single meeting of Narco Coordination Centre was held in these districts last year. Panna, Morena, and Bhind failed to run the campaign to raise awareness about the incidents of crime against women.

Vidisha, Bhopal, and Mauganj are lagging behind other districts in the distribution of compensation to the victims under the

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The highest number of such cases have been pending in these districts for a long time.

The performance of Guna, Dindori, Maihar, Morena, Sheopur, Sidhi, Anuppur, Damoh, Vidisha, Indore, and Tikamgarh regarding the prevention of road accidents is below average.

Similarly, Jabalpur, Khargone, and Indore (rural) failed to improve the black spots.

Sidhi s action on revenue cases is below average

The performance of Damoh and Sidhi in handling revenue cases has failed to meet the expected standard. Similarly, in property transfer cases, Sidhi and Tikamgarh did not do well. Likewise, in land demarcation cases, the performance of Sidhi and Maihar was below par. In collection of revenue, the show of Shivpuri and Agar Malwa was inferior to other places.

The districts, which failed to resolve the issues within the time limit programme under the Public Services Guarantee Act, were Mauganj, Sheopur, Anuppur, Sidhi and Ujjain.

Among the districts, which failed to resolve the issues up to the complainants satisfaction, were Singrauli, Shahdol, Jabalpur, and Bhind.

Bhopal, Mauganj, Sidhi, Umaria, and Niwari are the districts which remained on top in terms of Not-Attended Complaints under CM Helpline.

Bhopal, Ujjain lagging behind in fertiliser distribution

The performance of Bhopal and Ujjain has been below average in the distribution of fertiliser. Mandla and Dindori have failed to promote organic farming. Similarly, the performance of Gwalior and Seoni has been below par in checking the burning of crop residue. Satna and Morena have failed to carry out the scheme, Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam.

Singrauli and Anuppur have failed to implement the Kamdhenu Yojna. Likewise, Sidhi and Dindori have failed to increase the number of cowsheds. On the other hand, Singrauli and Shivpuri are lagging behind other districts in fish farming.