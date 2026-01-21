 Bhopal News: Mayor's Bungalow Gheraoed Over Slaughterhouse Case
During the protest, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Gunvant Sevatkar met the demonstrators and held discussions with them. The organizations submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, reiterating their demands for the mayor's resignation, registration of an FIR against Aslam Chamde, and action against all those allegedly involved in the matter.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in parts of Bhopal on Wednesday after workers of Bajrang Dal and Hindu Utsav Samiti staged a protest over alleged beef smuggling and inaction by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The protesters gheraoed the residence of Mayor Malti Rai around noon, demanding her resignation and the registration of an FIR against other colleagues of accused Aslam Qureshi.

During the demonstration, activists raised slogans against the mayor and accused the municipal administration of shielding those involved in alleged illegal activities linked to a slaughterhouse.

Given the situation, a heavy police force was deployed outside the BMC office near Mata Mandir to prevent any escalation. Members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj alleged that the matter involved collusion among officials and demanded strict action against all those involved.

Protesters also wrote slogans demanding the mayor’s resignation on the walls near her residence and smeared ink on nameplates and hoardings installed outside the bungalow

They warned that the agitation would continue until concrete action is taken.

No permission for protest

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ankita Khatarakar stated that the protest was carried out without permission and that action would be taken under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Memo to CM

During the protest, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Gunvant Sevatkar met the demonstrators and held discussions with them. The organizations submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, reiterating their demands for the mayor’s resignation, registration of an FIR against Aslam Chamde, and action against all those allegedly involved in the matter.

