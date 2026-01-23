Indore News: Bhagirathpura Death Toll Rises To 27 With Two More Deaths | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhagirathpura area witnessed two more deaths on Friday, as an 82-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man succumbed to complications arising from severe gastrointestinal infections, taking the death toll from suspected water contamination in the area to 27.

The situation in the locality remains dire as two other patients are currently on ventilator support and new cases of diarrhea continue to be reported daily.

One of the deceased, identified as Vidya Bai Yadav (82), passed away during treatment at Aurobindo Hospital on Thursday night. According to her son Shivnarayan, she was in good health until January 10, when she began suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. The illness left her so weakened that she suffered a fall, resulting in a hip fracture. Despite receiving treatment at MY Hospital and later Aurobindo Hospital, she could not be saved.

Similarly, 63-year-old Badri Prasad died on Friday after a 20-day struggle. His son Shailendra expressed frustration, saying that although his father was briefly discharged from MY Hospital, his condition deteriorated again on January 17, ultimately leading to his death at Aurobindo Hospital.

Family alleges administrative apathy

In a show of grief and anger, Badri Prasad s family refused to perform his last rites on Friday, keeping his body at home in protest. They are planning a "Chakka Jam" (road blockade) for Saturday in front of the Bhagirathpura police outpost. "We have received zero assistance from the administration since my father fell ill," Shailendra said.