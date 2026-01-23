 Indore News: Bhagirathpura Death Toll Rises To 27 With Two More Deaths
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Bhagirathpura Death Toll Rises To 27 With Two More Deaths

Indore News: Bhagirathpura Death Toll Rises To 27 With Two More Deaths

One of the deceased, identified as Vidya Bai Yadav (82), passed away during treatment at Aurobindo Hospital on Thursday night. According to her son Shivnarayan, she was in good health until January 10, when she began suffering from vomiting and diarrhea. The illness left her so weakened that she suffered a fall, resulting in a hip fracture.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Bhagirathpura Death Toll Rises To 27 With Two More Deaths | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhagirathpura area witnessed two more deaths on Friday, as an 82-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man succumbed to complications arising from severe gastrointestinal infections, taking the death toll from suspected water contamination in the area to 27.

The situation in the locality remains dire as two other patients are currently on ventilator support and new cases of diarrhea continue to be reported daily.

Read Also
Indore News: People To Soon Get Better Basic Facilities At Petrol Pumps In District
article-image

One of the deceased, identified as Vidya Bai Yadav (82), passed away during treatment at Aurobindo Hospital on Thursday night. According to her son Shivnarayan, she was in good health until January 10, when she began suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. The illness left her so weakened that she suffered a fall, resulting in a hip fracture. Despite receiving treatment at MY Hospital and later Aurobindo Hospital, she could not be saved.

Similarly, 63-year-old Badri Prasad died on Friday after a 20-day struggle. His son Shailendra expressed frustration, saying that although his father was briefly discharged from MY Hospital, his condition deteriorated again on January 17, ultimately leading to his death at Aurobindo Hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Interstate Heroin Racket Kingpin After Month-Long Hunt
Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Interstate Heroin Racket Kingpin After Month-Long Hunt
VIDEO: PM Modi Pushes NDA Double-Engine Government In Tamil Nadu
VIDEO: PM Modi Pushes NDA Double-Engine Government In Tamil Nadu
Long Weekend Ahead! This Republic Day, Soak Up The Sun In Goa, Unwind In Pondicherry & Go Skiing In Manali
Long Weekend Ahead! This Republic Day, Soak Up The Sun In Goa, Unwind In Pondicherry & Go Skiing In Manali
India Khelo Football National Final Showcases Top 200 Young Talents At Mumbai’s Cooperage Ground
India Khelo Football National Final Showcases Top 200 Young Talents At Mumbai’s Cooperage Ground

Family alleges administrative apathy

In a show of grief and anger, Badri Prasad s family refused to perform his last rites on Friday, keeping his body at home in protest. They are planning a "Chakka Jam" (road blockade) for Saturday in front of the Bhagirathpura police outpost. "We have received zero assistance from the administration since my father fell ill," Shailendra said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Bhagirathpura Death Toll Rises To 27 With Two More Deaths
Indore News: Bhagirathpura Death Toll Rises To 27 With Two More Deaths
Indore News: Man Arrested For Duping Woman On Pretext Of Providing Plot
Indore News: Man Arrested For Duping Woman On Pretext Of Providing Plot
MP News: Economic Offences Wing FIR Against Jhabua Tribal Department Officials
MP News: Economic Offences Wing FIR Against Jhabua Tribal Department Officials
MP News: Community Health Officers Deny Incentive Misuse Allegations In Sendhwa
MP News: Community Health Officers Deny Incentive Misuse Allegations In Sendhwa
MP News: Tarana Violence, 13 Buses Torched, Shops Vandalized In Ujjain
MP News: Tarana Violence, 13 Buses Torched, Shops Vandalized In Ujjain