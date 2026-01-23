MP News: Economic Offences Wing FIR Against Jhabua Tribal Department Officials | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Indore, registered a case against former officials of the Tribal Affairs Department, Jhabua. The action follows a detailed investigation into massive irregularities involving the procurement of supplies worth over Rs 2.98 crore between 2013 and 2020.

According to EOW officials, the accused are Prashant Arya, former assistant commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department, Jhabua; Bharat Singh, former assistant project administrator (ITDP), Jhabua; Ayub Khan, former store branch in-charge (accountant), Jhabua; and Raghvendra Sisodia, former budget branch in-charge, Tribal Affairs Department, Jhabua.

Following complaints filed by the president of the Tribal Morcha, Jhabua, and others, the investigation revealed a systematic pattern of fraud and violations of the ‘Store Purchase Rules’ spanning seven years from 2013 to 2020.

For the 2013-14 fiscal year, although records claimed materials were purchased for SC/ST students, there were no signatures from recipients to prove the items were ever distributed. Furthermore, between 2014 and 2020, procurements were made without proper requisition letters from educational institutions. Many existing documents lacked the mandatory signatures of Parent Committee Presidents or Block Education Officers.

Assistant project administrator Bharat Singh allegedly purchased stationery, dustbins, shoe stands, and utensils from local vendors without any price fixation or competitive tendering processes. The accused reportedly colluded to clear payments using suspicious bills, causing a direct financial loss of Rs 2,98,41,738 to the state exchequer.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 420 (Cheating), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant), and 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway.

Fraud case against Drishti Devcon Pvt Ltd directors

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Indore registered a case against the directors of Drishti Devcon Pvt. Ltd. and four other landowners for allegedly defrauding plot buyers and misrepresenting facts to authorities.

The case involves the development of Giriraj Colony in Pipaliya Lohar and Badrakheda. Following a complaint by Pawan Narang of Sundaram Real Infra Pvt Ltd, investigations revealed that the accused including Director Shailesh Maheshwari, Vinod Maheshwari, Kunwar Singh, Raju Panwar and Maya Rajput obtained layout approval from the Town and Country Planning (T&CP) department by providing false information.

While the approved layout claimed a 9-metre-wide access road to the north, a physical inspection confirmed the actual path is only 8–10 feet wide. The accused conspired to secure illegal layout sanctions to earn illicit profits, effectively cheating the general public. A case was registered against the accused under sections 420 (Cheating) and 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the IPC.