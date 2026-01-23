MP News: Community Health Officers Deny Incentive Misuse Allegations In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an ongoing dispute between Community Health Officers (CHOs) and ANMs, ASHAs, Usha workers and ASHA facilitators in the Sendhwa development block, CHO officials on Thursday submitted a clarification letter to the CBMO, rejecting allegations levelled against them.

In the letter, the CHOs termed the charges as false, baseless and misleading. The clarification followed a memorandum submitted by ANMs at the SDM office on January 19, alleging that CHOs handle only NCD and Ayushman Card-related work while other responsibilities are performed by ANMs, and that CHOs receive incentives without adequate work.

CHO officials clarified that their earlier memorandum did not target any specific cadre and said the reference to Ayushman Card creation was only to seek timely completion for beneficiaries.

On incentives, they stated that Performance-Based Incentives (PBI) are strictly target-based and released only after achieving prescribed goals, adding that 10 per cent of the PBI amount is also shared with ANMs and ASHA workers.

They further said CHOs are responsible for implementing national health programmes, online reporting, daily OPD services and regular field visits. Emphasising that there was no intention to create discord among health staff, they urged authorities to consider the facts fairly.