Indore students shine in MP Board Class 10, 12 results; Check toppers list

Students celebrate their success in Indore (Photo by Pintu Namdev)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Indore’s students made it in the state toppers list in commerce group in Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 results. The result was declared on Thursday noon. Students of Indore division immersed in the celebratory fervour as eight students from the division made the state’s topper’s list. Not only this, state’s third position was bagged by Indore’s student in commerce stream.

Indore’s students in state topper’s list

Commerce Group

• Akash Pandey, son of Pradeep Pandey, scored 480 marks and achieved

third rank in the state. He is from Govt Excellence School Malhar

Ashram, Indore.

• Khushi Jaiswal, daughter of Jagprasad, scored 475 marks and

achieved fifth rank in state. She is from Govt ACM Kanya School No 1,

Polo Ground, Indore.

• Mishika Jain, daughter of Pravin Jain, scored 475 marks and

achieved fifth rank in state. She is from Malav Public School, Depalpur,

Indore.

• Kamal Singh Yadav, son of Lakhan Singh Yadav, scored 473 marks and

achieved seventh rank in state. He is from Govt Excellence School

Malhar Ashram, Indore.

• Aditya Talekar, son of Sanjay Talekar, scored 472 marks and

achieved eight rank in state. He is from Ideal School.

• Insiya Harar, daughter of Mrutuja Badri, scored 471 marks and

achieved ninth rank in state. She is from Govt School Nurani Nagar,

Dhar Road, Indore.

• Meenakshi Nehra, daughter of Gopiram Sarafa, scored 471 marks and

achieved ninth rank in state. She is from Govt School Gumasta Nagar,

Indore.

Science Group

Khushnood Patidar, son of Nasir Ghori, scored 477 marks and achieved

ninth rank in state. He is from Begam Khan Bahadur Public School,

Indore.

Division Toppers

• Sonali Chaturvedi, daughter of Anil Chaturvedi, scored 475 marks and

achieved first place with 95 per cent. She is a student of Govt Model

H S School, Mhow, Indore.

• City’s second place was bagged by Vivek Bhargav, son of Manoj

Bhargav. He scored 474 marks and achieved 94.80 per cent. He is a

student of New Pink Flower High Secondary School, Nehru Nagar,

Indore.

• Sankalp Baraskar, son of Ganesh Baraskar, scored 472 marks and

attained third place in the city with 94.4 per cent. He is a student of

Govt Bal Vinay Mandir HS Excellence School, Indore.