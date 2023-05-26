Indore students shine in MP Board Class 10, 12 results; Check toppers list

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Indore’s students made it in the state toppers list in commerce group in Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 results. The result was declared on Thursday noon. Students of Indore division immersed in the celebratory fervour as eight students from the division made the state’s topper’s list. Not only this, state’s third position was bagged by Indore’s student in commerce stream.
Indore’s students in state topper’s list
Commerce Group
• Akash Pandey, son of Pradeep Pandey, scored 480 marks and achieved
third rank in the state. He is from Govt Excellence School Malhar
Ashram, Indore.
• Khushi Jaiswal, daughter of Jagprasad, scored 475 marks and
achieved fifth rank in state. She is from Govt ACM Kanya School No 1,
Polo Ground, Indore.
• Mishika Jain, daughter of Pravin Jain, scored 475 marks and
achieved fifth rank in state. She is from Malav Public School, Depalpur,
Indore.
• Kamal Singh Yadav, son of Lakhan Singh Yadav, scored 473 marks and
achieved seventh rank in state. He is from Govt Excellence School
Malhar Ashram, Indore.
• Aditya Talekar, son of Sanjay Talekar, scored 472 marks and
achieved eight rank in state. He is from Ideal School.
• Insiya Harar, daughter of Mrutuja Badri, scored 471 marks and
achieved ninth rank in state. She is from Govt School Nurani Nagar,
Dhar Road, Indore.
• Meenakshi Nehra, daughter of Gopiram Sarafa, scored 471 marks and
achieved ninth rank in state. She is from Govt School Gumasta Nagar,
Indore.
Science Group
Khushnood Patidar, son of Nasir Ghori, scored 477 marks and achieved
ninth rank in state. He is from Begam Khan Bahadur Public School,
Indore.
Division Toppers
• Sonali Chaturvedi, daughter of Anil Chaturvedi, scored 475 marks and
achieved first place with 95 per cent. She is a student of Govt Model
H S School, Mhow, Indore.
• City’s second place was bagged by Vivek Bhargav, son of Manoj
Bhargav. He scored 474 marks and achieved 94.80 per cent. He is a
student of New Pink Flower High Secondary School, Nehru Nagar,
Indore.
• Sankalp Baraskar, son of Ganesh Baraskar, scored 472 marks and
attained third place in the city with 94.4 per cent. He is a student of
Govt Bal Vinay Mandir HS Excellence School, Indore.
