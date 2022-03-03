Indore: Students of Vishisht School of Management visit Free Press Office in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of students of Vishisht School Of Management visited at the Free Press Indore office on an industrial visit on Thursday. Around 25 students learnt about the functioning of the media industry and working of newspapers. They were informed about the various departments of the newspaper.

During the visit to the office, the students asked about the formation of news, printing procedures and about other works of the newspaper. They also saw the live printing of the newspapers. They were informed about the reporting phenomena and qualities of reporters that were required in gathering the information.

The students were informed about the responsibility of the media towards society. They were also informed about the seriousness required for a media organisation for handling the sensitive and confidential news.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:05 PM IST