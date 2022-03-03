e-Paper Get App
Indore

Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

Indore: Nearly 200 cows found dead in cowshed in city

According to reports, the matter came to light when a few cow sevaks visited the cow shed on Wednesday.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 200 cows were found dead in a cow shed which is operated by Ahilya Mata Gaushala Jeev Daya Mandal Trust at Padmi Indore.

According to reports, the matter came to light when a few cow sevaks visited the cow shed on Wednesday. When they reached there, they saw carcasses and skeletons of many cows lying in the open space behind the cowshed. Besides, the dogs were spotted eating the flesh of the cows.

They made a video of the incident and reached the police station to lodge a complaint against the caretaker of the cowshed.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the caretaker of the cowshed and started investigation into the matter.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
