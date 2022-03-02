Indore: 11 students who returned from Ukraine reach city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven students of the region, including 6 from the city, who were trapped in war-torn Ukraine reached the city airport on Wednesday. The students were brought from Bucharest airport in Romania to Delhi airport by a special aircraft sent by the Government of India. After that they were sent to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport by an Indigo flight.

The students were welcomed at the airport by MP Shankar Lalwani, Ujjain MP Anil Firojia, ADM Ajay Dev Sharma, former corporator Deepak Jain Tinu and other public representatives and officials.

Of the students who returned from Ukraine, 6 are from the city. They are Khushi Sharma, Vikas Rana, Arya Sonawane, Kashish Chaudhary, Harsh Thakur and Sharnya Singh. Prabhav Parmar, Vineet Musle and Anushka Yadav from Ujjain, Yubaid Khan from Burhanpur and Nilesh Hedau from Pipariya were also among the 11. After reaching the city airport, the students from the other districts left for their home from there.

All the students were assisted by the Centre to reach the border of another country and the central and state governments kept in touch with these students till they reached their district. All possible help was given to them.

As soon as they reached the airport and met their family members, these students became emotional. They expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They said they had been able to return safely with help from the Centre. Seeing their children back safely, there was a wave of happiness among the family members, too. They, too, thanked the central and state governments.

2 students of the city arrive today

The two students of the city, Pranay Roy and Mamta Patidar, stranded in Ukraine will reach the city on Thursday afternoon. They are being brought here from New Delhi with the help of the state government.

