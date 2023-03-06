Indore: Students lodge plaints with CM Helpline over eligibility issue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some students lodged complaints with CM Helpline against Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya alleging that they did not get adequate time to apply for the eligibility certificate required for taking undergraduate second and final-year exams as per old education policy.

After National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 came into force in the state, DAVV gave a final chance to students who took admission before 2019 as per the old education policy but could not clear the degree course to date.

It decided to hold UG's second and final year exams from March 15 and directed students to obtain eligibility certificates from DAVV between March 1 and 3.

Some students could not apply for the certificate within the three-day window. On Monday, when they went asking for an eligibility certificate, the university rejected their demand.

On learning about the issue, Congress state vice-president Ajay Chordia met vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and asked her to open the eligibility window again for students who could not apply during the three days. The VC declined his request saying that it would affect the exam schedule. She, however, asked the university officers concerned to issue certificates to all such students who had applied by March 3 but did not collect them within the stipulated time limit.

When they came to know that the VC had declined their request to open the certificate window again, some students complained to the CM Helpline saying that they were not provided adequate time to apply for the eligibility certificate.

