Indore: Students learn traffic rules under road safety awareness campaign

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the road safety awareness campaign, the traffic management police informed the students and staff about the traffic rules at a school on Monday.

Inspector Dilip Parihar informed the importance of helmet, seat belt and other things through pictures and videos presentation. They told the students aware about the ill-effects of violating traffic rules.

Police told the students that they must follow traffic rules, drive vehicles safely in public places and only after obtaining a valid license. They should control the speed of the vehicle, do not allow minor children to drive, the driver should wear a helmet while driving a two wheeler, do not allow three rides on a two wheeler and other safety rules.

While driving, a four-wheeler must wear a seat belt, make children sit behind and use a seat belt. Do not use mobile phones while driving, do not drive at high speed, follow the speed control signs on the road.

During this session, the students were very curious, they also gave answers to the questions related to road safety asked by the police officials. Including the staff of the school 550 students were present in the program.

