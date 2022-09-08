Indore: Students failing in UG 2nd year won’t have to take first-year exam afresh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students, who had failed in the second year exams of their undergraduate courses and were suggested to take first year exams afresh for coming under NEP (National Education Policy) system, won’t have to take the undesirable choice.

Department of Higher Education (DHE) is all set to direct universities across the state to hold exams of second year in both old and new pattern in the interest of students.

DHE has prepared a proposal which is likely to be kept for approval from competent authority.

Take note: DHE had implemented National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from academic year 2021-22. The policy was implemented from first year. That means, the students who had taken admission in first year in session 2021-22 were under NEP system and second year and final year students were under the old system.

The students, who flunked exams, got into a very awkward position as they were asked by the universities to take first year exam again so that they can come under the NEP system.

The university told them that the first year students who were under NEP had reached second year so their exams will be conducted as per the newly developed pattern. The DAVV informed the second year students who were under the old system that second year exams would be conducted as per new pattern now. “There won’t be two types of exams, one under old system and another under new system,” the DAVV officials had told students some days ago.

This led to protest at DAVV which forwarded to DHE a memorandum submitted by second year students, who were under the old system, seeking exams under both old and new pattern of exams.

An official of DHE said, “In view of large number of applications received from the students, the department has prepared a proposal wherein it has been recommended to direct universities to conduct the exams in both new and old patterns.” The official said that instructions to the universities are likely to be issued shortly.

QUOTE:

“MP is the first state in the country to implement the NEP-2020 from session 2021-22. In session 2022-23, the NEP will be implemented in second year also. The students, who had failed in the second year, will be given a chance to clear the exams from the old pattern. All the universities in the state will have to conduct the second year exam in both old and new patterns in the interest of students.”

Dr Dhirendra Shukla, OSD, DHE